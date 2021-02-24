Some St. Louis area Starbucks temporarily close after winter storms scramble supply chains

ST. LOUIS — Several area Starbucks stores have temporarily closed due to regional delivery issues caused by last week's winter storms that hit a wide swath of the central United States.
The company didn't immediately have a precise number of affected stores but said they should reopen as soon as the Seattle-based coffee giant's supply chain recovers.
"We are working to rebalance supplies at select stores in the St. Louis area following delivery disruptions due to inclement weather," a company spokeswoman said. "We expect all stores to return to normal operations soon."
At least three in Metro East were closed Wednesday morning, and a location in south St. Louis was out of beverage sleeves.
Starbucks, which does not franchise its stores, said customers can check to see if locations are affected on the company's website.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a business reporter for the Post-Dispatch.
