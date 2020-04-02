Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans

People earning up to $75,000 a year can expect payments of up to $1,200, with an additional $500 per child. Those earning more than $99,000 are not eligible.

The money will flow to Americans sooner than under past initiatives.

In 2001, the IRS needed over six weeks to issue rebates authorized by President George W. Bush’s tax cut. Seven years later, it took nearly three months to issue the first payments to fight the Great Recession.

But the summer-long timeline for checks is too slow to help people beset by the current pandemic, analysts said.

“Not very effective,” said Howard Gleckman of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. “I’ve got to buy food today. I’ve got to pay bills now. Giving me money in September? I’ll take it, but it’s not helping with my immediate problems.”

The Trump administration initially said people who do not file tax returns would have to fill out a simplified form to get a payment. Under pressure from Democrats who said senior citizens and others would be penalized, the Treasury later announced that Social Security beneficiaries would not have to complete additional paperwork.

Others who do not file tax returns still need to file a simplified form to get the money.