ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is adding flights to its summer schedule for 2020.
The new schedule, running from June 7 through August 10, includes more flights to business markets like Chicago, Denver, Boston, Seattle and New York.
The airline's summer 2020 Sunday schedule will peak at 142 daily departures — 22 more than the same time in 2019. The Monday through Friday schedules will peak at 132 daily departures, up 14 from this year.
Under Southwest's early winter schedule, it currently peaks on Sundays with 110 daily departures.
Southwest Airlines is the largest carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and serves 51 destinations from here.