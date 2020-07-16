Southwest Airlines announces four new non-stop destinations from St. Louis for the summer

Southwest Airlines will add four new daily flights to popular vacation destinations between July 26 and August 10.

New destinations are Grand Rapids, Michigan; Norfolk, Virginia; Providence, Rhode Island; and Charlotte, North Carolina. While the additions are temporary, the company is open to extending them beyond August.

Due to a sharp decline in travel demand, Southwest offered fewer than 40 daily flights from St. Louis Lambert Airport in early to mid-May, compared with 114 flights on March 12, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

S As of last week, Lambert spokesman Will Becker said, Southwest was back up to 96 daily flights.

The airport projects that its operations will return to pre-pandemic levels by September. It expects to have nearly 200 daily flights from St. Louis in August, up from a low of 80 in May.

"Traffic is definitely increasing. People are getting more comfortable traveling," Becker said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.