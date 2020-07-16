You are the owner of this article.
Southwest Airlines announces four new non-stop destinations from St. Louis for the summer
Southwest Airlines plane

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taxis to the runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

Southwest Airlines will add four new daily flights to popular vacation destinations between July 26 and August 10. 

New destinations are Grand Rapids, Michigan; Norfolk, Virginia; Providence, Rhode Island; and Charlotte, North Carolina. While the additions are temporary, the company is open to extending them beyond August.

Due to a sharp decline in travel demand, Southwest offered fewer than 40 daily flights from St. Louis Lambert Airport in early to mid-May, compared with 114 flights on March 12, before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

S As of last week, Lambert spokesman Will Becker said, Southwest was back up to 96 daily flights.

The airport projects that its operations will return to pre-pandemic levels by September. It expects to have nearly 200 daily flights from St. Louis in August, up from a low of 80 in May.

"Traffic is definitely increasing. People are getting more comfortable traveling," Becker said.

