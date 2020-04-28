Southwest Airlines posts first quarterly loss in 9 years and warns of more coronavirus clouds

Stay-at-home orders remain in much of the world and it is an open question as to when people will feel comfortable traveling again and under what safety requirements.

Airlines including Southwest support pre-boarding temperature checks, face masks and social distancing measures on airplanes and in airports.

“We do think there’s a role for the federal government to play here and as an industry we’ll be advocating for that,” Kelly said.

Southwest’s average daily cash burn will slow to between $30 million and $35 million in the second quarter, due to a series of cost-cutting measures and capital raisings, including government aid, it said.

The airline is receiving about $3.3 billion in government payroll support and said it was considering tapping an additional $2.8 billion in secured government loans under the stimulus package known as the CARES Act, among other liquidity options.

It had $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments as of April 24, with leverage of 47%.

Under the terms of government payroll support, airlines cannot lay off employees before Sept. 30. If demand remains weak, Southwest has said it may need to reduce its workforce after that date and re-think its fleet.