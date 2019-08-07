Southwest Airlines will end its non-stop service to Newark, N.J. from St. Louis Lambert International Airport the first week of November.
The airline has announced it will pull out of Newark's Liberty International Airport following extensive delays caused by the Federal Aviation Administration's grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
Southwest says it will end one of its two daily non-stops to Newark on Nov. 1 and the other on Nov. 2.
Lambert's director, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, told the city Airport Commission Wednesday that United Airlines would continue flying six smaller jets a day from St. Louis to Newark.
She added that Southwest would continue its service from Lambert to one of the other airports in the New York metro area, LaGuardia.
Hamm-Niebruegge said Southwest already has changed its schedules to cancel three to four round-trip flights a day to other locations in recent months because of the Max's grounding.
Nationally, the airline has canceled about 180 flights a day through Jan. 5.
She also said the airline has delayed its previously-announced inauguration of direct flights from Lambert to Salt Lake City, which had been set to begin this month.
The Max has been grounded since March after two crashes overseas killed a total of 346 people.