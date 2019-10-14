WASHINGTON — A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co. on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX will likely return to the skies in "probably a February time frame to say the least."
Southwest, United Airlines and American Airlines have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January.
A key step — a certification test flight by Boeing — is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.
Southwest is the dominant passenger airline serving St. Louis Lambert International Airport.