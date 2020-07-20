Southwest says 28% of workers have volunteered for long-term separation or early retirement

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines, the dominant passenger airline serving St. Louis, told employees on Monday that 16,895 of its roughly 60,900 workforce have volunteered for long-term separation or early retirement deals, according to a message from Chief Executive Gary Kelly that was shared with Reuters.

U.S. airlines, which received a $25 billion bailout in March to cover payroll for six months, are trying to encourage employees to accept voluntary departure deals in the hope of avoiding involuntary furloughs in the fall, when the federal stimulus funds run out.

They had hoped air travel demand would recover by October, but have warned that bookings that began to rise in May and June from dramatic lows in April have leveled off or even fallen due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country.

Around 4,400 Southwest employees have applied for early retirement and Kelly said the company expects to grant all of those requests while it weighs close to 12,500 requests for an extended time off package against the needs of different departments.

One person who reviewed the numbers said they represented around 24% of Southwest pilots and 33% of flight attendants.