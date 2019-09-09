Subscribe for 99¢
Trump Ethiopia Plane Boeing

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Southwest Airlines sits at a gate at Hobby Airport after arriving Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

 Yi-Chin Lee

Southwest Airlines continues to negotiate with Boeing over damage caused by the grounding of the 737 Max.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Monday in a note to employees that the airline is considering ways to share the compensation with workers.

Kelly isn't giving details about negotiations with Boeing.

Southwest has 34 Max jets and more on order. It has taken the planes out of its schedule through Jan. 5 — longer than American and United.

Max jets have been grounded since March, after two deadly accidents. Boeing hopes to get them flying again later this year.

Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter to cover Max-related compensation to airlines. Boeing delivered nearly 400 of the planes before they were grounded.

Business Briefing e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments