SPAC boom fizzles as investors cash out on big names

Since investors are unaware of the target company ahead of the IPO, SPACs often grant them the right to redeem their initial investment as an incentive to put their money in the trust.

The average redemption rate has more than doubled to 58% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, data from Dealogic showed, as many companies fall short of investors’ lofty expectations.

In the case of Zoom Video Communications-backed event management software company Cvent, nearly 85% of investors redeemed their shares for cash two days before its debut, its filing showed.

Vacation rental management company Vacasa received gross proceeds of about $340 million from its debut on Dec. 8, $145 million below its expectations due to redemption.

“SPACs got crazy in February and investors started looking at them like meme stocks. Then Lucid crashed and the SEC starting issuing negative comments and SPACs fell out of favor,” said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management LLC.

U.S. regulators said last week they were considering toughening rules around how underwriters, boards of directors and sponsors of SPAC structure fees, issue projections and disclose conflicts.