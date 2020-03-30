You are the owner of this article.
Spartan Light Metal Products announces temporary layoffs as COVID-19 prompts automakers to suspend production
Spartan Light Metal Products announces temporary layoffs as COVID-19 prompts automakers to suspend production

Rendering of Spartan Light Metal facility

Spartan Light Metal Products will temporarily lay off more than 400 employees, in the wake of automaker shutdowns, the company said in notices to the state.

The company attributed the layoffs to "the unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster and the resulting automaker shutdowns and resulting impact on production."

The layoffs will affect 72 employees at a facility in Hannibal, and 332 employees in Mexico, Missouri, the notices say.

The company said the first separations would happen on March 23. The layoffs are expected to be temporary.

The company, which designs and manufactures aluminum and magnesium products, posted a statement on its website on March 25 saying that it has reduced or suspended production across its plants due to major automakers stopping production.

The company didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

