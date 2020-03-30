Spartan Light Metal Products announces temporary layoffs as COVID-19 prompts automakers to suspend production

Spartan Light Metal Products will temporarily lay off more than 650 employees in the wake of automaker shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said in a press release.

The layoffs are "due to the abrupt, sharp decline in orders" from its customers, it said.

"All of our customers in the automotive sector have had to take dramatic steps in response to this situation by temporarily shutting down production for the near term," the statement said.

The layoffs will affect 72 employees at a facility in Hannibal, and 332 employees in Mexico, Missouri, according to notices filed with the state.

The company supplies die-cast aluminum and magnesium products for the automotive and consumer products markets. It has a corporate office in St. Louis and a manufacturing plant in Sparta, Illinois.

The notice said the first separations would happen on March 23. The layoffs are expected to be temporary.

The company attributed the layoffs to "the unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus natural disaster and the resulting automaker shutdowns and resulting impact on production."

