Special Report: ‘Scam PACs’ fundraisers reap millions in the name of ‘heart-tugging’ causes

How to protect yourself against ‘scam PACs’

Some telemarketers who claim to be raising money for causes like homeless veterans and cancer victims work for political action committees (PACs), not charities, and keep much of the money they raise. Some tips for consumers:

• Listen carefully for the name of the organization. Legitimate charities can be checked on websites such as www.guidestar.org.

• Ask if the donation is tax-deductible. Gifts to actual charities are; donations to PACs, which sometimes sound like charities, are not.

• Never disclose personal information.

• Or follow the simplest rule: “Never give to anyone over the phone,” said Margot Saunders, senior counsel for the National Consumer Law Center. — Joseph Tanfani

Source: National Consumer Law Center, Federal Trade Commission