Spire aims to have customers cover legal fees for discrimination lawsuit the company lost

ST. LOUIS — Spire is seeking to have customers cover legal expenses from a recent, multimillion-dollar discrimination lawsuit the company lost, according to documents filed last week with state utility regulators.
The request from the St. Louis-based natural gas utility is one of several items to attract scrutiny from state officials.
The amount sought from customers is at least $300,000 to cover legal fees, according to testimony submitted by the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which advocates on behalf of consumers on matters involving monopolized utilities.
Recouping those fees would make up a small part of a larger customer rate increase proposed by the company. In all, Spire is seeking to raise revenues by about by about $64 million annually — or about $3.28 per month for a typical St. Louis-area customer.
“Ratepayers should not have to pay legal fees for successful discrimination lawsuits,” the OPC wrote. “These are costs caused by Spire’s management alone.”
The alternative for Spire would be to place the burden of court fees on its profits — and shareholders.
The legal fees stem from a five-year-old legal saga in which Danielle McGaughy, a Black woman employed by Spire in St. Joseph, accused the company of racial discrimination and claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment. Her claims dated back to her tenure with Missouri Gas Energy, before Laclede Group acquired the company and changed its name to Spire.
In 2018, a St. Louis jury sided with McGaughy, awarding her $8.5 million. The decision was appealed and upheld last year.
Although at least $300,000 in related legal costs were charged to Spire’s business division in western Missouri, the company says none of the actual payout to McGaughy was borne by customers. The OPC said more information is needed to clarify whether the company has made customers foot the bill for court fees in other lawsuits, including discrimination claims.
For monopolized utilities like Spire, potential rate increases undergo review from regulators, who can approve or disallow the recovery of certain costs and investments, in order to protect customers.
Spire said in a statement that its rate review “includes all operational expenses that make up our cost of service” — expenses that encompass infrastructure and technology upgrades, as well as legal fees. A Spire spokesman said the company would refrain from commenting specifically on various disputes in its rate review case, as proceedings play out before state regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission.
The legal costs represent just a sliver of Spire’s overall rate review, first filed in December.
The OPC is arguing for no increase to customer rates. Meanwhile, staff for the PSC recommended that the utility be granted about 60% of the overall revenue hike requested, based on its own analysis of the utility’s cost of service, also filed last week.
In addition to legal fees, the first round of filings highlighted other watchdog concerns such as claims that Spire has overcharged customers on sales tax, and that Spire’s Missouri revenues are unduly supporting other aspects of its business tied to its holding company and out-of-state operations.
There’s also an ongoing push from the company to unify its operations in western and eastern Missouri. The utility now functions as two separate entities on each side of the state, with different pools of customers paying different charges.
Critics, though, have pointed out that consolidating Spire’s statewide business would subject customers in one area to costs that don’t directly affect them. For example, the fallout from February’s widespread cold weather slammed natural gas customers with exorbitant costs, primarily felt on the western side of the state. If Spire’s proposal to unify is granted, the sky-high fuel costs from that period — which aren’t expected to be passed on to customers until at least the fall — could be subsidized by St. Louis-area customers who, otherwise, were largely spared from the financial impacts of the storm.
Last week’s round of new filings mark the first opportunity for other parties to weigh in on Spire’s requested rate changes. In about a month, another round of submissions is expected, in which the utility, state regulators, and others intervening in the case will have their initial chance to respond to concerns and other information from the original wave of input.