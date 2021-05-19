Spire aims to have customers cover legal fees for discrimination lawsuit the company lost

The OPC is arguing for no increase to customer rates. Meanwhile, staff for the PSC recommended that the utility be granted about 60% of the overall revenue hike requested, based on its own analysis of the utility’s cost of service, also filed last week.

In addition to legal fees, the first round of filings highlighted other watchdog concerns such as claims that Spire has overcharged customers on sales tax, and that Spire’s Missouri revenues are unduly supporting other aspects of its business tied to its holding company and out-of-state operations.

There’s also an ongoing push from the company to unify its operations in western and eastern Missouri. The utility now functions as two separate entities on each side of the state, with different pools of customers paying different charges.