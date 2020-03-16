Spire and Ameren both suspending disconnects, late fees

ST. LOUIS — Two major utilities serving the St. Louis area both announced they will be temporarily suspending all disconnections for nonpayment, citing disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Ameren, the electric utility, announced Saturday that it is suspending all disconnections for nonpayment. The company is also going to forgive late payment fees for residential and business customers in Missouri and Illinois. Ameren customers can visit amerenmissouri.com to get information about payment options.

On Sunday, the natural gas utility Spire also announced via Twitter it was suspending disconnects and late fees until May 1 for both residential and business customers.

American Water, the parent company of Missouri American and Illinois American, announced last week it won’t shut off residents’ water service during the coronavirus pandemic, citing public safety as a concern.

Mayor Lyda Krewson last week directed the St. Louis Water Department to suspend disconnects until at least May 15.

