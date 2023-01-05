Spire CEO pay dropped in 2022, but median employee compensation fell more

Spire’s CEO saw her annual compensation dip to just under $5 million in 2022, according to a recent filing from the St. Louis-based natural gas utility that also reflected a decline in the company’s median employee pay from the year before.

CEO Suzanne Sitherwood received $4.97 million in compensation in the 2022 fiscal year — a slightly more than 10% drop compared with the nearly $5.57 million she got in 2021, but above her $4.4 million in pay from 2020.

Spire’s snapshot of pay for Sitherwood and other executives was included in an annual proxy statement filed in December with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing said that Sitherwood’s 2022 compensation was 52 times greater than that of Spire’s median employee; in 2021 her compensation was 48 times the company’s median worker.

Based on those ratios, median employee compensation was approximately $95,000 in 2022 and roughly $115,000 the year before.

A Spire spokesman said the decreased pay for personnel was driven by year-to-year changes in the company’s performance.

Sitherwood’s pay in 2022 included $981,567 in base salary and more than $3.3 million in stock awards and incentives. She also saw a $290,000 boost in pension value and received more than $16,000 in “perquisites,” which include travel for spouses plus financial and tax planning.

The Missouri Public Service Commission — which oversees the state’s monopoly utilities, like Spire — generally considers executive pay to be part of the cost of service that regulated companies are allowed to recover from their ratepayers.

Spire said in its filing that the company’s “philosophy is to pay for performance” and that it aims to set compensation for its executives at levels that “are competitive within the industry.”