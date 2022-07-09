Spire criticized for destroying documents about controversial St. Louis pipeline

ST. LOUIS — Spire is facing more scrutiny over its controversial natural gas pipeline after the utility destroyed documents related to the project’s bidding process.

The move drew fresh criticism from Missouri utility regulators, who said the process to procure fuel for the Spire STL Pipeline lacked transparency, and that the St. Louis-based utility did not select the cheapest option when it chose to buy from its own affiliate. The project has been ensnared in legal trouble for the past year after failing to properly demonstrate it was needed.

Some consumer advocates called the destruction of the proposals “suspicious” and perhaps unprecedented.

John Coffman, an attorney for the Consumers Council of Missouri who monitors utility issues, said he had never heard of a utility destroying proposals before.

“They have to show that it’s cheaper,” Coffman said. “We don’t know what the fair market value is because they destroyed the evidence.”

Spire, though, says the destruction of documents was driven by the terms of confidentiality agreements reached with other companies, and noted that pertinent information was eventually provided to regulators.

Moreover, the utility pointed to an accompanying report that found the company acted in a “reasonable and prudent” way, in its decision-making surrounding the pipeline.

“We continue to feel very confident that this is a good solution for our customers,” said David Yonce, the managing director of gas supply for Spire Missouri.

Debates still simmering about pipeline

Spire’s 65-mile pipeline stretches north from St. Louis County and connects in Illinois to another interstate gas line.

It started running in late 2019, but over the past year, the pipeline has been dealt multiple courtroom losses after a unanimous panel of federal judges said that a need for the project was never adequately demonstrated and outlined “plausible evidence of self-dealing” by Spire. The utility has also been blasted for some of its conduct since the pipeline’s completion, particularly for its messaging late last year, when Spire was widely accused of fearmongering about the project’s uncertain future.

Debates about the pipeline continue to simmer on two fronts, at different levels of government. Nationally, for instance, federal regulators are weighing the long-term fate of the project, which is currently operating on a temporary permit issued after its original approval was revoked in court. In Missouri, meanwhile, state utility regulators and other parties continue their own examination of the project.

The recent details and points of concern about Spire’s bidding process are included in a staff memo filed in late May from utility regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission.

PSC staff wrote that Spire’s documentation about gas supply contracts for the pipeline “was neither transparent nor did it explain why the Company chose a particular supply price. ... In this instance the price selected turned out to be higher than the alternative price offered.”

Staff also voiced concern about Spire’s destruction of proposals. Staff initially concluded that no documentation existed, but after continually pressing for the information, Spire finally provided some relevant documents earlier this year, the PSC said. (Spire said it eventually retrieved the information from other companies it had confidentiality agreements with.)

But “even after receiving several key documents, Staff found that Spire Missouri’s evaluation process itself was not very transparent” as the company moved to have its own affiliate build, own, and operate the 65-mile pipeline, according to the PSC — an arrangement that set up Spire for substantial profit.

The PSC staff memo was filed alongside broader analysis from an independent consulting firm called Schumaker and Co., which examined Spire’s pipeline decision-making at the agency’s request. The report found that the company’s construction of the pipeline was “reasonable and prudent” and that it has “yielded financial and non-financial benefits” for customers in the region.

Spire officials said they saw the report as a “very positive” assessment of the company’s actions. Although the precise cost disparities about Spire’s chosen gas supply were unclear, Spire said any differences were relatively minor and resulted from highly dynamic gas markets where prices fluctuate with time and from one production area to another.

“The price that was selected ended up being a little higher,” said Scott Weitzel, Spire Missouri’s vice president of regulatory and government affairs. “That just happens in the course of us trading in different basins.”

He said that, overall, the company’s planning has outfitted Spire’s customers on the eastern side of Missouri with the lowest gas costs in the state.

More challenges lie ahead

The Schumaker report’s conclusion about the prudency of the pipeline is seemingly at odds with the recent rulings of judges, as well as long-standing concerns from others, including leaders of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and outside critics.

To some, the new details about destroyed documents have added fresh elements of controversy and skepticism to the debate.

Coffman was outraged by Spire’s erasure of evidence that he said would be essential to demonstrate the benefits of its actions compared to alternatives offered in the market.

The Missouri Office of Public Counsel, a state entity that argues on behalf of customers of monopoly utilities, said in an email that it noted “the same concerning reference” to Spire’s destruction of documents. The OPC said it hoped to learn more about the action through meetings with the PSC and Spire.

And some state officials acknowledged that it seemed odd for a utility to destroy documents that would presumably be evidence the company would want to preserve for future rate reviews and to prove the prudence of their investment.

Environmental Defense Fund, which has spearheaded the legal challenge against the pipeline, said it was preparing to file a response soon with the PSC.

But the organization said in a statement that the recent PSC staff report questioned Spire’s decision to build the project during its challenge, “and importantly emphasizes that decision was at Spire’s own risk and that future related risks should be borne by Spire.”

Spire is due to file a response to the PSC by Monday. Responses from other parties are due a week later.