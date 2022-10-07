 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spire gas bills in St. Louis to go up slightly. Bigger proposed rate hikes loom.

Spire's customers in St. Louis and other parts of eastern Missouri will soon pay slightly more for gas.

State utility regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission approved a 47-cent monthly increase for the St. Louis-based company's residential customers in the region, which may take effect later this month. The change aims to cover infrastructure costs from the first half of the year, bumping it from $0.36 per month to $0.83 per month.

But bigger changes to Spire customers' bills may be in the works, as the company seeks rate hikes to boost its revenue by $151 million. Public hearings about the proposed increase — which the company estimates would raise bills for typical residential customers around St. Louis by more than 10% — will start next week.

Bryce Gray • 314-340-8307

