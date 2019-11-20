ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis-based natural gas company Spire canceled its Wednesday earnings call, an unusual move, after a state appeals court ruled that the company improperly collected at least $4 million from ratepayers.
The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that Spire collected unjustified surcharges tied to pipeline replacement efforts — including for relatively new plastic pipes that "are not worn out or in a deteriorated condition," the ruling said.
The court ordered Spire to refund the money back to customers.
That amount totals at least $4.1 million, according to state officials in the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which advocates for consumers in legal cases that involve monopolized utilities, like Spire. Other amounts that may need to be refunded are still being determined, office representatives said.
The appellate ruling settles a multi-year legal saga that spans three separate court cases from 2016, 2017, and 2018. A core part of the dispute was whether Spire was allowed to charge for the replacement of plastic pipeline. Regardless of whether those pipes needed to be replaced, opponents argued that Spire improperly charged ratepayers. The company used an Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge, or ISRS — money that enables utilities to start to recover costs more quickly than waiting for traditional regulatory approval.
"It’s not really a question of whether or not the plastic pipes need to be replaced," said John Clizer, senior counsel for the Office of Public Counsel. "The question is really just, is it ISRS-eligible? That’s what this case has come down to."
It is not clear how Spire customers will be repaid. It could happen through a rate adjustment, but that method of returning the money may be argued by other parties, Clizer said.
Spire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Spire shares dropped 5.72% to $75.72 by mid-afternoon.
This story will be updated.