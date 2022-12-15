Spire pipeline serving St. Louis gets OK from feds, but opponents vow to seek rehearing

Federal energy regulators voted Thursday to grant permanent approval to Spire’s embattled natural gas pipeline that has served the St. Louis utility’s regional customers throughout recent years, despite a 2021 court ruling that criticized — and vacated — the project’s original review process.

Those following the Spire STL Pipeline case said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was expected to issue a formal order outlining its decision in the next day or so.

FERC’s move to restore the pipeline’s permanent approval might mark the end of a long, sometimes bitter saga — one that has fueled everything from legal battles to accusations that Spire misleadingly warning last winter that the region’s gas supply was threatened.

But, rather than end the prolonged pipeline fight entirely, FERC’s vote may only bring the end of a chapter; longtime legal opponent of the project has vowed to challenge the decision by issuing a request for rehearing within the next month.

The Environmental Defense Fund — a nonprofit that has spearheaded the legal fight against the pipeline — said FERC once again oversaw a flawed review process. The group said in a statement that affected landowners and Spire ratepayers “were shut out from commenting or offering evidence about Spire’s most recent claims despite requests to do so.”

Spire, though, touted the development as a win for the company, and said the decision reaffirms the necessity of the pipeline. It runs north from the St. Louis area into Illinois.

“We are pleased the FERC reached this decision after conducting a thorough review over the last 18 months,” said Scott Smith, president of the Spire STL Pipeline, in a statement. “We had always believed, once FERC was able to conduct a comprehensive review of the record evidence, that FERC would ultimately find a critical need to keep this important infrastructure in service.”

The decision, if it stands, would not alter Spire's current gas operations.

FERC was tasked with once again reviewing the project after a unanimous court ruling in 2021 said that the agency had taken an “ostrich-like approach” to its original review, and failed to adequately demonstrate a need for the pipeline. Temporary approvals enabled the pipeline to continue operation in the interim.

The fresh decision about the pipeline from FERC had previously been expected in 2023, but different people tracking the case said the timing was altered — and pushed forward — by the uncertain future of the five-member commission, with Chairman Richard Glick preparing to leave his post, after having his reconfirmation blocked.

The forthcoming order from FERC will contain additional information about its stance, and what it means for Spire and the pipeline.

But comments made at Thursday’s public meeting of the agency revealed that FERC leaders still think the project’s initial approval was deeply flawed.

“In my opinion, it shows how not to do things — how the commission should not be proceeding,” said Glick. He recounted the messy history of the project’s review and the legal challenge that the agency stalled until the pipeline had already been constructed.

“I think there is a need for this project — now,” Glick said, adding that Spire has since disengaged with other gas suppliers, since the project’s completion. “But again, it’s a model for what not to do."

Some outside critics echoed that sentiment — criticizing the process that ushered the pipeline into existence, but acknowledging that it’s virtually impossible to “un-ring the bell,” since the pipeline has already been up and running for years, now.

“Once FERC approves the pipeline and allows a pipeline to be built, it is very difficult to dismantle that decision in a way that would not harm innocent consumers,” said Gillian Giannetti, a lawyer for the Natural Resources Defense Council who has followed the case. “The Spire case remains the textbook example of why FERC needs to quickly and robustly reform how it evaluates pipeline applications.”