Spire profits dip, but not because of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Warm weather — and not the coronavirus — depressed Spire Inc.'s second-quarter profits, the St. Louis natural gas company reported on Friday.
But executives warned that the COVID-19 outbreak was affecting operations and likely would impact profits later this year.
The company reported net income of $133.6 million, or $2.54 per share, compared to $154.6 million in the prior year.
Wall Street expected earnings of $2.95 per share.
Spire announced it was increasing its capital expenditures to $640 million, launching a five-year capital plan totaling $2.8 billion.
Spire shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.