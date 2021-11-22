Spire reports 'narrower' losses over its summer quarter

Spire lost money in its summer quarter Monday, although it saw "narrower" losses than it did a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based natural gas utility said that it typically sustains losses in the three-month period running from July through September, given the "seasonality" of its business, and the fact that "earnings are concentrated during the winter heating season."

Still, it managed to cut quarterly losses in half compared to its performance in 2020 — losing $10 million, rather than $20 million.

The company said that improved results in its gas marketing business led to the narrower loss, according to a statement.

The road ahead, however, is fraught with challenges for the company. Perhaps most prominently, the utility is mired in legal drama surrounding its Spire STL Pipeline that serves the St. Louis region. The line had its approval revoked by a court ruling this summer and is now running on only a temporary permit, while federal regulators decide its fate.

Spire has maintained that the pipeline is critical for the reliability of the region's gas supply — and has also been widely accused of relying on "fearmongering" throughout a recent campaign about the project's uncertain future.