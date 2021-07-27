Spire seeks U.S. backing for Missouri natgas pipe to avoid outages

ST. LOUIS — Natural gas company Spire Inc. has filed an emergency application with U.S. energy regulators to keep a gas pipe in service ahead of this winter to avoid outages in St. Louis.

A spokesperson for Spire said on Tuesday that without the Spire STL Pipeline unit in service "it’s estimated as many as 400,000 St. Louisans could be without natural gas service during peak cold conditions."

The filing follows a federal appeals court decision in June that threw out 2018 authorizations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowing Spire STL to build a roughly $285 million gas pipe near St. Louis that is now operational.

After court decision wiped out its approval, Spire pipeline could mark national ‘tipping point’ Experts say that any reversal of the ruling is unlikely, but Spire says it has no immediate plans to stop operating the pipeline.

The court decision was a victory against the regulator by the Environmental Defense Fund, which sued.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated a critical permits order for the 65-mile STL pipe after ruling that FERC adopted an "ostrich-like approach" when it found a market need for the line despite only one gas supplier, an affiliate of the line's operator, committing to use it.

Spire is the parent company of the line's operator Spire STL and of gas supplier Spire Missouri Inc., the affiliate that entered into a pre-construction deal committing it to use the line.