 Skip to main content
Spire seeks U.S. backing for Missouri natural gas pipe to avoid outages
0 comments

Spire seeks U.S. backing for Missouri natural gas pipe to avoid outages

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal appeals court strikes down approval of Spire gas pipeline

Natural gas arrives from the north along an underground 24-inch pipeline to Spire's Laclede/Lange Delivery Station in north St. Louis County on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Natural gas company Spire Inc. has filed an emergency application with U.S. energy regulators to keep a gas pipe in service ahead of this winter to avoid outages in St. Louis.

A spokesperson for Spire said on Tuesday that without the Spire STL Pipeline unit in service "it’s estimated as many as 400,000 St. Louisans could be without natural gas service during peak cold conditions."

The filing follows a federal appeals court decision in June that threw out 2018 authorizations by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowing Spire STL to build a roughly $285 million gas pipe near St. Louis that is now operational.

The court decision was a victory against the regulator by the Environmental Defense Fund, which sued.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit vacated a critical permits order for the 65-mile STL pipe after ruling that FERC adopted an "ostrich-like approach" when it found a market need for the line despite only one gas supplier, an affiliate of the line's operator, committing to use it.

Spire is the parent company of the line's operator Spire STL and of gas supplier Spire Missouri Inc., the affiliate that entered into a pre-construction deal committing it to use the line.

FERC authorized the pipeline in 2018. Construction began in 2019 after the commission held up Environmental Defense Fund's challenge of the certification.

The line is designed to deliver up to 0.4 billion cubic feet per day of gas. It began operating in November 2019.

One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for one day.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Antitrust bills target Big Tech

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports