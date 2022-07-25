Spire sees positive signs for STL Pipeline in recent reports

St. Louis-based gas utility Spire is lauding recent state and federal developments as positive steps in the winding saga of its STL Pipeline, which is now operating on a temporary permit while awaiting regulators’ decision on its future.

At the same time, Spire says that if the pipeline fails to get re-approved, the company will decommission it rather than sell it.

The STL Pipeline’s future is still being weighed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — the same agency that narrowly approved the pipeline in 2018 by a divisive 3-2 vote.

The pipeline was put in limbo after the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund sued in 2020 and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last year ordered the commission to reconsider the project.

Now, Spire is once again before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, in hopes of a second approval, even as it uses the very pipeline under consideration to deliver natural gas to much of its customer base in the St. Louis area.

The re-evaluation was prompted by the 2021 court ruling, which stated that the market need for the project was never properly demonstrated and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ignored plausible evidence of self-dealing when Spire arranged to have its own affiliate build the 65-mile line.

Before its construction, earlier attempts to challenge the project were blocked by the agency’s use of a procedural move that has since been ruled unlawful.

In June, a draft environmental impact statement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “determined that impacts from the continued operation of the Spire STL would be less than significant, with the exception of climate change impacts.”

The report did not officially classify climate impacts from the project’s greenhouse gas emissions as significant or not, but said they would incur a total social cost of more than $19 billion.

Additional review of the pipeline project — and costs associated with it — is unfolding at the state level. In May, a report commissioned by utility regulators from the Missouri Public Service Commission, done by consulting firm Schumaker and Co., described Spire’s decision-making about the pipeline as “reasonable and prudent.”

Spire officials applauded the recent findings, and said both documents have bolstered the case for allowing the continued operation of the pipeline.

“That further supports the argument that the project is needed,” said Sean Jamieson, general counsel for the Spire STL Pipeline, describing the report put before the Missouri Public Service Commission. “There is now more evidence for FERC to consider.”

Spire indicated in its own filing to the state commission last week that it is making contingency plans if the project fails to pass regulatory muster, writing that the utility “has no obligation to maintain its agreement with Spire STL Pipeline should FERC not authorize the pipeline to continue operating.”

To clarify that stance, Spire officials told the Post-Dispatch they have no plans to sell the pipeline. Rather, in the event that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejects the project’s long-term approval, the company said that it plans on decommissioning and removing the pipeline — and that “any reconfiguration would be infeasible,” according to last week’s filing with the state.

“Operationally, it would be a struggle for us,” said Scott Weitzel, the vice president of regulatory and government affairs for Spire Missouri, describing a scenario if the pipeline were to stop running. But, he added, “at the end, the customer, financially, would be held harmless.”

The recent reports have come alongside some caveats.

A Missouri Public Safety Commission staff memo filed with the Schumaker report stated that Spire should bear the risks for proceeding with the construction of the pipeline, even as it faced the prospect of legal challenges that have now mushroomed and jeopardized the project.

And state commission staff also noted concerns about the company’s transparency surrounding the pipeline, including the destruction of documents related to pipeline construction bids — a move Spire officials have said was routine and under an agreement with bidding companies.

Formal responses to the report and Public Safety Commission memo are due from other parties — including Spire’s legal opponents at the Environmental Defense Fund — on Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental analysis of the project is still in the draft stage, and now subject to public comment and continued review.

And despite its findings of “less than significant” non-climate impacts from the pipeline, environmental concerns are not where the project’s main problems have arisen — since doubts about the market need for pipeline anchored the legal ruling against it.