 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spire starts $500 gas bill relief program for small businesses
0 comments

Spire starts $500 gas bill relief program for small businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
Spire Energy: Show Me Careers Educator Experience

Ronald Buckner, a general fitter for Spire from Black Jack, disconnects a gas meter as part of a demonstration while local teachers watch on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Spire Energy in Shrewsbury. Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com

 Brian Munoz

ST. LOUIS — The region's natural gas company, Spire, is offering up to $500 in bill relief to Missouri small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible, a business must be an active Missouri customer, be locally owned, and complete an online application. If accepted, small businesses can receive $100 per month for up to five months. The program runs through Sept. 30, or until funds are exhausted.

Spire said the pandemic has hurt 98% of its small business customers, especially restaurants, according to a recent survey.

“Small businesses are an important part of our community, making up almost half of Missouri’s private sector jobs and playing a significant role in the state’s economy,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “We want to do our part to help.”

Spire will begin accepting applications on Monday. For more information, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports