Spire starts $500 gas bill relief program for small businesses

ST. LOUIS — The region's natural gas company, Spire, is offering up to $500 in bill relief to Missouri small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible, a business must be an active Missouri customer, be locally owned, and complete an online application. If accepted, small businesses can receive $100 per month for up to five months. The program runs through Sept. 30, or until funds are exhausted.

Spire said the pandemic has hurt 98% of its small business customers, especially restaurants, according to a recent survey.

“Small businesses are an important part of our community, making up almost half of Missouri’s private sector jobs and playing a significant role in the state’s economy,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “We want to do our part to help.”

Spire will begin accepting applications on Monday. For more information, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief.

