Spire writes down investment in Wyoming gas storage facility

Spire Inc. said Wednesday that it will write down the value of its gas storage assets by between $130 million and $150 million.

The company said that it still plans to invest $20 million in its Wyoming storage facility in the next two years, but that it took the impairment charge because "a longer time horizon will be required for optimization and positioning of the storage facility to serve energy markets in the western United States."

The St. Louis utility invested $26 million in a Wyoming storage business, Ryckman Creek Resources, in 2017 and bought a smaller adjacent facility in 2018. It continued to invest in expanding the facility, including a $35 million investment during fiscal 2019.

