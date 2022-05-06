Spire's first-quarter profits fall, a year after Winter Storm Uri sparked a fuel-buying frenzy

A sizable drop in natural gas marketing profits — a year after Winter Storm Uri sparked a fuel-buying frenzy — led to diminished first-quarter earnings for Spire, the company reported Friday.

The St. Louis-based gas utility said it opened 2022 with quarterly profits of $173 million — down about 7% compared to its $187 million in gains during the period last year.

The company saw quarterly profits rise by $10 million in its gas utility business, year over year, but that improvement was more than offset by a $25 million decline in profits for Spire's gas marketing arm.

That division of the company focuses on things such as natural gas transportation, storage, and sales to power generators, utilities, municipalities and schools. While that line of Spire's work saw nearly $40 million in quarterly profits in the first quarter of 2021 — when Winter Storm Uri's extreme cold set off a desperate, and widespread, scramble for natural gas — the business saw a reduced gain of $14.4 million to start this year.

This story will be updated.

