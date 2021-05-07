Spire's quarterly results show improved gains, helped by February's deep freeze

Spire posted results Friday for the fiscal quarter ending in March, during which the company benefited from events such as February's extreme bout of cold weather that gripped the country and drove natural gas demand — and its market prices — to astronomical levels.

During the event, the St. Louis-based gas monopoly says its marketing team "was well positioned to meet customer needs, while also capturing additional value,” according to a statement from President and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood.

Overall, the company reported quarterly profits of $187.4 million — 40% higher than the $133.6 million it netted in the same period a year prior.

This story will be updated.

