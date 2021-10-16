 Skip to main content
Square CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s looking to build a bitcoin mining system
Square Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

This would add to Square’s existing bitcoin-focused projects including a business to build an open developer platform, as well as a hardware wallet for the cryptocurrency

“If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community,” Dorsey said in a tweet.

A team led by Square’s hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, will investigate requisites for Square to take on the project to build a bitcoin mining system.

In his Twitter thread, Dorsey also said that silicon design or chip design is too concentrated into a few companies, leading to supply constraints.

 On Friday, bitcoin topped $60,000 for the first time in six months, since China’s crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining, as hopes grew that U.S. regulators would allow a futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF), a move likely to open the path to wider investment in digital assets. 

San Francisco-based Square has a large presence in St. Louis, where it employs more than 850 workers. Dorsey is a St. Louis native.

