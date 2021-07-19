Square moves into new downtown St. Louis office

ST. LOUIS — Monday marks move-in day for Square Inc.’s more than local 850 employees, who will finally experience their new downtown St. Louis office after more than a year of working from home.

The San Francisco payment processing company is allowing vaccinated employees to work from its new office, at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the former home of the Post-Dispatch. The company moved from the Cortex innovation district.

Square, founded and led by Twitter CEO and St. Louis native Jack Dorsey, and sister company Cash App will occupy about 226,000 square feet for the next 15 years.

The company says its new space can accommodate up to 1,200 employees. It has 300 job openings across engineering, sales, operations, design, recruiting and customer service that could be done in the St. Louis area, officials said. Square employed nearly 5,500 people companywide at the end of 2020.

Square is the most high-profile company that has moved to downtown St. Louis in recent years. Downtown has languished over the past few decades as it struggled to attract companies, and has one of the highest office vacancy rates in the region at 19.4%, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.