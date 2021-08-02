Square to acquire installment payment firm Afterpay in $29 billion deal

Digital payments company Square Inc. says it has agreed to acquire Afterpay, which provides a “buy now, pay later’’ option for merchants, in an all-stock deal valued at about $29 billion.

Square allows retailers to process credit card transactions using devices that plug into tablets or smartphones.

The San Francisco-based company with a large St. Louis presence said Sunday it plans to integrate Afterpay into its services, enabling merchants to offer customers the option to pay for goods later without relying on a credit card. Afterpay users would be able to manage their installment payments directly in Square's cash app.

“Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

Some 70 million people use Square’s cash app. As of June 30, Afterpay was serving more than 16 million users and nearly 100,000 merchants, including major retailers, the company said.