SSM DePaul Hospital installs metal detector after stabbing, safety complaints

BRIDGETON — SSM Health DePaul Hospital installed a metal detector in the emergency department this week, days after a stabbing left two health care workers seriously injured and prompted nurses to speak out about longstanding safety concerns at the hospital.

On Monday morning a patient stabbed a nurse and a paramedic in the hospital's emergency department. Following the incident, multiple DePaul nurses told the Post-Dispatch that they have pleaded for years for increased security and metal detectors, and described frequent instances of physical and verbal violence at the hands of patients and visitors.

The hospital installed a metal detector in the emergency department on Wednesday afternoon, said an SSM spokesman. He said the hospital has also contracted to have an armed security guard on site in the department at all hours.

The spokesman said SSM is making "significant, and immediate, additional investments" in security across the health system. That will include weapons detection technology in key areas, including the DePaul emergency department.

An updated on the injured employees' condition was not available Friday afternoon.