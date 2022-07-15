SSM DePaul Hospital installs metal detector after stabbing, safety complaints

BRIDGETON — SSM Health DePaul Hospital installed a metal detector in the emergency department this week, days after a stabbing left two health care workers seriously injured and prompted nurses to speak out about longstanding safety concerns at the hospital.
On Monday morning a patient stabbed a nurse and a paramedic in the hospital's emergency department. Following the incident, multiple DePaul nurses told the Post-Dispatch that they have pleaded for years for increased security and metal detectors, and described frequent instances of physical and verbal violence at the hands of patients and visitors.
The hospital installed a metal detector in the emergency department on Wednesday afternoon, said an SSM spokesman. He said the hospital has also contracted to have an armed security guard on site in the department at all hours.
- Messenger: Daughter wants justice for dad’s arrest at BJC while he was a kidney patient
- Softball team to honor Parkway West student killed in boating accident
- Video: Hazelwood police chief was ‘hammered drunk’ during stop, driven home by another chief
- BenFred: It’s time for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to rejoin his baseball flock
- Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton
- St. Louis-area teen swimming in Table Rock Lake hit, killed by pontoon boat
- Busch Light is flying off shelves right now. Why?
- After hospital stabbing, SSM DePaul nurses say they’ve long called for better security
- Children left alone for hours with dead mother after she overdosed in St. Charles
- All-Star Goldschmidt says Cardinals need something extra to reverse fortunes
- St. Louis family in turmoil, divided after fatal crash involving 13-year-old driver
- Hochman: Assessing the state of the Cardinals after a particularly worrisome week
- Fed-up Missouri caregivers walk away from disabled client, leaving mother, sheriff’s deputy scrambling
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
- How plucky Packy Naughton dodged LA magic, conjured outs in Cardinals' breathtaking win
The spokesman said SSM is making "significant, and immediate, additional investments" in security across the health system. That will include weapons detection technology in key areas, including the DePaul emergency department.
An updated on the injured employees' condition was not available Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.