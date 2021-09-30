SSM Health raises minimum wage to $15

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health announced Thursday that it will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour, following other major health systems in the region.

The change will boost pay for nearly 3,000 people, or 7% of SSM's workforce, the health system said.

The current minimum wage is $13.50. SSM employs 40,000 people across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

The new rate will take effect on Oct. 10, and follows a trend set by other major health care employers.

BJC HealthCare announced in late 2019 that it planned to raise its minimum wage gradually, from $10.10 at the time, to $15 per hour in fall of this year. But over the summer the health system announced that it would raise wages sooner, and the $15 rate took effect Aug. 29.

The Mercy health system raised its minimum wage to $15 on Sept. 19. Mercy's previous minimum wage was about $11, and the increase was expected to affect more than 6,000 employees. The system employs 40,000 in total, mainly in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

In October, CoxHealth, in southwest Missouri, is raising its minimum wage to $15.25.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.