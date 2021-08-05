St. Charles County man accused of fraudulently obtaining coronavirus relief loan

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from St. Charles County was indicted in federal court Wednesday on a felony wire fraud charge and accused of fraudulently obtaining a $54,900 coronavirus loan.

The indictment in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says David M. Smiley applied for a loan on July 8, 2020, using a fake company, DC Investments, with a fake gross revenue figure of $175,000 and listing 13 fake employees. He used his personal checking account as the business account in the application, the indictment says.

Smiley was seeking an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the federal Small Business Administration authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the indictment says.

He received a $54,900 loan and used the money for car payments, repair of a Cadillac Escalade SUV, private school payments and to buy crypto-currency, the indictment says.

No lawyer was listed for Smiley and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

