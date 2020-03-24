St. Charles hotel closes, Drury lays off workers as virus rocks hospitality industry

ST. CHARLES — The Embassy Suites by Hilton, a 296-room hotel near the St. Charles Convention Center, has closed, one of many coronavirus casualties sure to hit the hotel industry.

“As a result of the health and financial crisis, and its impact on our business, we have been forced to suspend operations until further notice,” a recording on the hotel’s main line says.

Hotels have been crushed by the new coronavirus pandemic, and operators are laying off much of their staffs as occupancy plummets.

Drury Hotels, based in Des Peres, instituted layoffs and furloughs this week. According to documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday, almost 200 were either furloughed or laid off out of about 900 corporate employees: 12 laid off and 44 furloughed at the corporate unit, out of 204 total employees there; 15 laid off and 16 furloughed out of 94 at the Cape Girardeau office; and 42 laid off and 60 furloughed out of 605 in the hotel management unit.

Drury didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brentwood-based Equis Hotels CEO Mike Mullenix said last week that the company, which operates six hotels in St. Louis, had been forced to lay off over half of its employees. Without some sort of federal assistance, he feared “there won’t be any hotels for our employees to come back to in 90 days.”