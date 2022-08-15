St. Charles residents say they want dragonflies in Frenchtown, not a parking lot

ST. CHARLES — Dragonflies zipped overhead here, sunlight glinting off their wings. Damselflies and butterflies darted around an old apple tree.

Joseph Becker counted them, describing their colors and sizes.

The small grass block in historic Frenchtown draws neighbors like Becker daily, to take a walk, watch for rare insects and enjoy the peace.

“This little lot is already a tiny nature reserve,” said Becker, who walks his dog, Kreacher, at least four times here every day.

In a few months, he’ll have to walk somewhere else. This slice of paradise is set to be paved.

The city of St. Charles has plans for Frenchtown, just north of the Main Street entertainment strip. And one of them is to turn the little pocket park, at North Second and Randolph streets, into a parking lot.

Local business owners think it will better support shops in the burgeoning historic district. Residents say sacrificing the green space would make the neighborhood less beautiful.

The concerns make the lot a center of tension in a larger plan to bring out the town’s character and attract visitors from near and far to the area. The city’s goals are bearing fruit, attracting new businesses to set up shop, draw in customers — and add pavement.

But Becker just wants the grassy lot — and its dragonflies.

“One square inch of concrete is too much,” he said.

A plan for events, new businesses

The city says it has turned its eyes toward Frenchtown, a district on the National Register of Historic Places, with the the largest concentration of French Colonial architecture in the Midwest.

The district is now the subject of a wide-ranging development initiative, called the Frenchtown Great Streets Plan, which aims to turn the area into a destination spot. The plan, completed in 2020, includes creating a street and trail network, increasing the number of community events and public spaces, and attracting new businesses.

Restaurants, shops and even a brewery have already popped up.

“If you were in Frenchtown a few years ago, it wasn’t as vibrant as it is today,” said Brad Temme, St. Charles’ director of engineering.

But businesses attract customers, and customers have to park somewhere. Increased traffic has already congested streets, business owners say.

At La Belle Vie, a cafe that opened in September one block south of the dragonfly lot, there have been two car accidents, said owner Melissa Hollander. She said drivers entering the street in front of the cafe from crossroads can’t see traffic well when cars squeezed into parking spots at the corners block their view.

“Parking is a big deal,” Hollander said.

Andrew Mueller is an owner of Course Coffee Roasters, which opened a half-block from the park in 2020.

“This street right here gets really packed, especially on the weekends, just because there’s not really a dedicated lot,” he said.

The Great Streets plan recommends building parking lots on undeveloped parcels of land to keep up with demand for spots — including the one next to Becker.

It’s not all parking: Six benches would be placed around a landscaped semicircle of grass in the first third of the lot, which measures just over 32 feet long. The rest would be paved for 17 parking spaces. The city estimates it would cost $200,000.

‘You’ve got something so beautiful’

Becker sent a series of letters to St. Charles city government after he found out about the proposal from a surveyor studying the parcel.

He thinks the field should be left as it is — with a few adjustments. The city should put three benches and a sign on the side of the lot next to Second Street and circle the lot with a fence he said. That would preserve the habitat for its distinct set of critters and maintain a space for locals to walk their dogs.

“This is potentially a place kids play and dogs walk,” Becker said. “That’s a fence away.”

Some nearby residents agreed.

Amanda Davidson, Becker’s next door neighbor, said the pavement would remove an interesting slice of nature in urban St. Charles.

“I just think it’s ridiculous to have another parking lot when you’ve got something so beautiful,” she said.

TJ Willie said he didn’t want more parking, either.

“It’s more of a place where people live rather than a place you would want a parking lot,” he said.

Becker also said he’s seen a federally endangered dragonfly, the Hine’s Emerald, breeding in the grass, there.

“They’re unmistakable,” Becker said. “The adults are beautiful emerald green.”

That would be surprising, said the Missouri Department of Conservation. The species inhabits a very specific southeastern Missouri wetlands.

Still, the department said it might send someone to check.

Regardless, business owners said the lot is an important stride toward attracting more customers. If there are important insects, said Hollander, maybe they could be relocated?

“That’s the happy medium,” she said. “We’re taking care of nature and providing what the businesses need.”

Temme, the engineering director, said there were four public meetings as the Great Streets plan was being developed to gather input from residents about how the plan should be shaped. The parking lot plan strikes a balance because it includes a green area and car spaces, he said.

“We’ve had hundreds of people provide input in this plan, so I think we’re pretty fully informed about what this area finds important,” Temme said.

The plan will be considered by the St. Charles Landmarks Board later this month to make sure the lot matches the district’s historic architecture. In September, Temme said, the city will allow contractors to bid on the project.

Construction, he said, will then start right away.