St. Charles' Trailhead Brewing to become third Schlafly location

ST. CHARLES — The longtime Main Street microbrewery, Trailhead Brewing Co., will soon become the third Schlafly brewpub in the area, the St. Charles pub announced Wednesday.

Trailhead's owner, Bob Kirkwood, is retiring after 25 years and chose Schlafly to take over its building and operations.

"I'm excited about the idea of being part of the community on Main Street," said Schlafly co-founder Tom Schlafly. "The opportunity presented itself, and we thought, 'What a great idea.'"

Schlafly was approached by Trailhead a few months ago to buy the company, he said, and the craft brewery jumped at the opportunity to expand into a new part of the region.

The pub will also get a name change: Schlafly Bankside will join Schlafly's other two locations, the Tap Room in St. Louis and Bottleworks in Maplewood.

Bankside is a nod to Schlafly's ties to London — its first beer was an English pale ale — and the location near the Missouri River, but "we also just liked the sound of it," said Schlafly.

With the change in ownership, the pub, at 921 South Riverside Drive, will undergo renovations. The building, which dates to the 18th century, will retain its architectural significance, Schlafly said.