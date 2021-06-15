 Skip to main content
St. Clair Auto Mall hits the market as Auffenberg gears up for move
St. Clair Auto Mall graphic

St. Clair Auto Mall in O'Fallon, Illinois, is being marketed for sale or lease as Auffenberg Auto Group is leaving for a new location in Shiloh.

 Courtesy of Avison Young

O'FALLON, Ill. — St. Clair Auto Mall is on the market for sale or lease as longtime tenant Auffenberg Auto Group gears up for a move to a new location.

Auffenberg has leased for a decade the nearly 20-acre site, at Interstate 64 and West Highway 50 in O'Fallon, Illinois, home to its Nissan; Volkswagen; Kia; Mazda; Hyundai; Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram; and pre-owned dealerships. 

Auffenberg is vacating the site for its new auto mall in Shiloh, an up-and-coming village just 5 miles east of O'Fallon. The dealership bought the 32 acres in Shiloh from BJC Healthcare in 2017. 

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which is marketing the St. Clair Auto Mall, said the property can be redeveloped into other retail uses. 

“We know the community of O’Fallon has been waiting to see what will happen at this site, and the Avison Young team is excited to bring these properties to market,” said Avison Young St. Louis Managing Director and Principal Brian Kelley, who along with Principal Tim Convy, has the listing. "Our goal with this assignment is to provide the best outcome for both our client and the city of O’Fallon.”

Avison Young declined to disclose the owner of the auto mall. St. Clair County property records show the owner is an entity affiliated with global real estate firm Brookfield Property Partners. 

