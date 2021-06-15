St. Clair Auto Mall hits the market as Auffenberg gears up for move

O'FALLON, Ill. — St. Clair Auto Mall is on the market for sale or lease as longtime tenant Auffenberg Auto Group gears up for a move to a new location.

Auffenberg has leased for a decade the nearly 20-acre site, at Interstate 64 and West Highway 50 in O'Fallon, Illinois, home to its Nissan; Volkswagen; Kia; Mazda; Hyundai; Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram; and pre-owned dealerships.

Auffenberg is vacating the site for its new auto mall in Shiloh, an up-and-coming village just 5 miles east of O'Fallon. The dealership bought the 32 acres in Shiloh from BJC Healthcare in 2017.

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which is marketing the St. Clair Auto Mall, said the property can be redeveloped into other retail uses.