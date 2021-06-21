St. Louis agency may consider tax break for developer that sued city, competitor

ST. LOUIS — Developer Lux Living is seeking final approval for a property tax abatement on a 150-unit apartment building under construction on DeBaliviere Avenue, an incentive the city's economic development arm has blocked for a year because of Lux's dispute with a rival development across the street.

The final resolution granting the property tax break is on the Tuesday agenda of the city's Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. Several months ago, Lux sued the agency that manages the LCRA, the St. Louis Development Corp., and its former director, Otis Williams, accusing them of blocking the tax break by not taking the final vote.

The lawsuit, filed in January by a company managed by Lux principal Victor Alston, has not been previously reported. In it, Alston asks a judge to force the SLDC to perform its "ministerial duties" and take the final action to grant the property tax break for the project, which is under construction. The suit also claims SLDC has a duty to issue it a sales tax break on construction materials after Alderman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, 26th Ward, sent a letter to SLDC in support of the incentive, worth about $750,000 according to the lawsuit. The tax break on construction materials is not on Tuesday's LCRA agenda.