ST. LOUIS — The city's economic development agency's board of directors on Thursday approved up to $13 million in federal tax credits for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's expansion of Powell Hall and a new Ronald McDonald House.

The St. Louis Development Corp.'s board approved up to $7 million of New Markets Tax Credits for the symphony's $100 million expansion in the city's Grand Center neighborhood. SLDC staff said the project dovetails with the city's economic justice plan because the symphony does outreach in north St. Louis through several music education programs for children.

The SLDC board also approved up to $6 million of New Markets Tax Credits for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis' new facility at 4321 Chouteau Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

New Markets Tax Credits is a federal program that aims to incentivize investment in low-income communities. The U.S. Department of Treasury allocates funds to various agencies, like SLDC, across the country. Investors who provide capital are awarded credits against their federal tax return.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's expansion, the first major project at Powell since 1968, calls for a 65,000-square-foot addition that will wrap around the south and east sides of the building and house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The symphony estimates that its new learning center will allow the organization to reach more students.

The tax credits awarded Thursday come as the Missouri House of Representatives earmarked $3 million for Powell's expansion, as well as $1.5 million in other tax credits that the Missouri Development Finance Board approved this week.

The new Ronald McDonald House will be a four-story, 73,000-square-foot facility that will enable the charity to consolidate three other locations into one, SLDC staff said. The new location will also include a wing for immunosuppressed children and their families.

The organization provides free lodging and other support services for families not from the St. Louis area whose children are being treated at St. Louis hospitals. The new location is projected to serve 900 families.

Also on Thursday, the SLDC board approved a "short list" of engineering firms the agency can tap for projects under $20,000, though none of the companies are guaranteed contracts.

