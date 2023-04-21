ST. LOUIS — A partnership of nine St. Louis-area Christian leaders, including the Archbishop of St. Louis, is launching an effort to boost affordable housing in the region.

The initiative, called Hearts Hands & Homes, aims to raise millions of dollars to spread equally among six different affordable housing organizations: Lutheran Development Group, St. Joseph Housing Initiative, Catholic Charities' Pathways to Progress, FT Holdings, Tabernacle Community Development Corp. and The FAM, according to a release.

The partnership, which calls itself Oikos Group, aims to raise up to $6 million this year. So far it has collected $1.8 million, according to the release.

Oikos Group said the money will go to adding more affordable rental units, social services to support stable housing and first-time homeownership programs.

In addition to Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Oikos Group consists of the Rev. Darren Casper of St. Louis Metro; the Rev. Jeff Cloeter of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church; Pastor Greg Holder of The Crossing Church; Bishop Michael Jones of Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church; Pastor Brent Roam of One Family Church; the Rev. Clay Smith of Central Presbyterian Church; the Rev. Thurman Williams of New City Fellowship; and Bishop Lawrence Wooten of The Church of God in Christ.

Those wanting to donate can do so through any of the Oikos Group member churches or through a portal administered by the Archdiocese of St. Louis here.