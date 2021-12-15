St. Louis-area Christmas tree sellers see low supply, high demand. ‘Don’t go to artificial,’ says one.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — By Monday afternoon, Garden Heights Nursery had just three small, tabletop-sized Christmas trees left in stock.
The Richmond Heights retailer ordered 100 more Christmas trees than usual this year — 550, up from 450. But customers were buying too early and too often to keep them in stock for long.
“We pretty much always sell out,” said Steve Roesch, the nursery’s tree and shrub buyer and manager. “But the past two years have been exceptionally fast.”
Pandemic-fatigued residents across the country, yearning for low-risk outdoor activities, are hitting the tree lots earlier this year, and in greater numbers, say lot owners, customers and industry officials. At the same time, extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced the overall supply of trees this season.
Shoppers should expect fewer choices and higher costs — up to 30% more — for both real and artificial trees this Christmas, industry officials said.
“It’s a double whammy — weather and supply chain problems are really hampering the industry,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, an industry trade group. “Growers have been hard hit by floods, fires, smoke, drought, extreme weather conditions.”
Several factors are at work. Record-breaking heat and wildfires in late June took a heavy toll on Christmas tree farms in Oregon and Washington, two of the nation’s largest growers, crimping supply in the West for many seasons to come. In other parts of the country, farmers struggling after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, pinching supply — it takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.
Add to all of that a marked bump in demand in recent years, and now, a shortage of truck drivers, making it harder and more expensive to transport live trees from farms to stores and tree lots.
Warner’s advice: “Shop early. If you see something you like, buy it.”
Several lots in the St. Louis region reported low supply and trees moving ultra-fast this year.
Fred Steinkuehler, assistant scoutmaster with Boy Scouts Troop 8031, helps organize the annual Christmas tree sale with the Edwardsville Lions Club. Before the pandemic, the sale would often last two weeks or so.
This year, it sold out after eight days.
Increasing the supply of Christmas trees is a long-term endeavor. It takes about eight years to grow an 8-foot tree, said Victoria Meert, buyer and event coordinator for Meert Tree Farm in Festus.
The farm sells Scotch pines, white pines, Norway spruces and Virginia pines, which customers can cut down themselves. And it also imports Fraser fir trees that just can’t be grown locally — as Meert described it, “They hate our soil, and they hate our weather.”
In 2020, the farm sold 1,000 more trees than the year before. And the numbers for 2021 are on a similar track: On Sunday, the farm had to close its cut-your-own tree fields for the season. Pre-cut trees were still in stock on Monday.
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, the St. Louis dessert staple that also sells Christmas trees each winter, sold out of trees last week, said Bryan Dillon, a manager at the store on Chippewa Street.
Usually Drewes has trees all the way through to Christmas Eve, Dillon said. But last year, it sold out on Dec. 7, and this year, after hearing about tree shortages last year, customers came early.
This year, Ted Drewes wasn’t able to order as many trees as usual — suppliers said they just didn’t have enough, Dillon said. But he’s optimistic about 2022.
“If you didn’t get a tree this year, we’ll have one for you next year, hopefully,” Dillon said. He added, with a chuckle: “Don’t go to artificial.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.