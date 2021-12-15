St. Louis-area Christmas tree sellers see low supply, high demand. ‘Don’t go to artificial,’ says one.

The farm sells Scotch pines, white pines, Norway spruces and Virginia pines, which customers can cut down themselves. And it also imports Fraser fir trees that just can’t be grown locally — as Meert described it, “They hate our soil, and they hate our weather.”

In 2020, the farm sold 1,000 more trees than the year before. And the numbers for 2021 are on a similar track: On Sunday, the farm had to close its cut-your-own tree fields for the season. Pre-cut trees were still in stock on Monday.

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, the St. Louis dessert staple that also sells Christmas trees each winter, sold out of trees last week, said Bryan Dillon, a manager at the store on Chippewa Street.

Usually Drewes has trees all the way through to Christmas Eve, Dillon said. But last year, it sold out on Dec. 7, and this year, after hearing about tree shortages last year, customers came early.

This year, Ted Drewes wasn’t able to order as many trees as usual — suppliers said they just didn’t have enough, Dillon said. But he’s optimistic about 2022.

“If you didn’t get a tree this year, we’ll have one for you next year, hopefully,” Dillon said. He added, with a chuckle: “Don’t go to artificial.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Annika Merrilees business reporter