St. Louis-area CVS, Target stores are open, as are some Walmarts

Local CVS and Target stores were open Monday as the chains closed stores elsewhere following damage during protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Nordstrom closed all stores nationwide on Sunday after several stores were damaged.

No CVS Pharmacy locations in the St. Louis area were damaged, the company said Monday.

CVS has said it shuttered locations in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Target had said it would temporarily close nearly 175 stores across the country, including four here, but revised its list. As of Monday, its website said just six stores were closed — in Oakland, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and two in Minneapolis.