St. Louis-area CVS, Target stores are open, as are some Walmarts

Local CVS and Target stores were open Monday as the chains closed stores elsewhere following damage during protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Nordstrom closed all stores nationwide on Sunday after several stores were damaged.
No CVS Pharmacy locations in the St. Louis area were damaged, the company said Monday.
CVS has said it shuttered locations in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Target had said it would temporarily close nearly 175 stores across the country, including four here, but revised its list. As of Monday, its website said just six stores were closed — in Oakland, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and two in Minneapolis.
Walmart said it closed hundreds of stores late Sunday afternoon to protect employees and customers. Scott Pope, a spokesman, said several dozen stores were closed all day Sunday because of damage from protests. He said he didn't know when those stores would be able to reopen.
It was unclear what local Walmarts were open Monday. The Florissant store was open, but will close at 5 p.m., said a woman who answered the phone.
Other stores, including the one in Manchester and on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County, were operating with regular store hours.
No one answered the phone at several other Walmarts in the area at midday, and it was unclear whether they were open. Walmart had not responded to a request from the Post-Dispatch to learn more.
