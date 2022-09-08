 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis-area flood victims can apply for FEMA relief funds until Oct. 7

Federal, state and local emergency management officials assess flood damage in East St. Louis

Carole Foots, a resident in the 700 block of Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, speaks with Steve Cooper of FEMA and Michelle Hanneken of IEMA about damage to her home as federal, state and local officials assessed damage in the neighborhood from July flooding on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. 

St. Louis-area residents have one more month to apply for federal relief funding tied to the record-shattering rains and flash flooding that soaked the region in late July, officials announced Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has an Oct. 7 deadline for local flood victims to apply for the disaster relief funds. So far, more than $54 million in local relief payments have been approved, with more applications pending. The money has gone to more than 9,400 regional households, FEMA said.

A mix of homeowners, renters and businesses are eligible for aid, but relief payments are not allowed to duplicate any insurance coverage.

Relief workers are still canvassing affected areas, and anyone with questions is able to receive one-on-one help at any of the six disaster recovery centers in the region. All locations are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Saturday until further notice. Appointments are not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

St. Louis

• Ranken Technical College Mary Ann Lee Technology Center: 1313 N. Newstead Ave., St. Louis (On the corner of Newstead and Page)

St. Louis County

• Urban League Empowerment Center: 9420 W. Florissant Ave., Ferguson

• University City Recreation Division Centennial Commons: 7210 Olive Blvd., University City

• Hazelwood Civic Center: 8969 Dunn Road, Hazelwood

St. Charles County

• O’Fallon Municipal Centre: 100 N. Main St. O’Fallon, MO 63366 (Southeast Entrance)

• Developmental Disabilities Resource Board — DDRB Building: 1025 Country Club Road, St. Charles (Near I-70 at the Zumbehl Road Exit)

