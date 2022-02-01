St. Louis-area glass factory to close, lay off more than 200

PARK HILLS — A glass factory that was once Park Hills’ largest employer will shut down next month. More than 200 people will be laid off.

Piramal Glass officials met with the city to discuss the decision Tuesday, Mayor John Clark told the Post-Dispatch. The last day of production will be March 31, Clark said.

Company spokesman Scott Winder said a “skeleton crew” will likely stay on for a while to distribute remaining products in the company’s warehouse.

Winder said the factory’s furnaces are worn out, and that Piramal, an Indian company bought by New York private equity firm Blackstone Capital, decided to close the facility rather than pay to fix or replace the machines.

The decision marks an end to more than 40 years of glassmaking at the factory. The facility began as Flat River Glass Co., a unit of New Jersey-based Wheaton Industries, in the 1970s, and was a welcome reprieve for the area following layoffs at nearby lead mines.

In 2005, it employed 530 people, making it the largest employer in Park Hills, which lies 65 miles south of St. Louis in St. Francois County. Cuts in recent years under new ownership have slashed that payroll in half, but Clark said it remained a valuable employer. The jobs all paid more than $20 per hour, he said, and the workers were unionized.

“It’ll be tough to replace those jobs,” Clark said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.