St. Louis-area heating system supplier purchases industrial manufacturer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co., a global supplier of heating systems and components headquartered in Maryland Heights, is buying UK-based Eurotherm, which manufactures industrial temperature and power controllers.

Rob Gilmore, CEO of Watlow, said in an announcement Wednesday that the company is "investing aggressively" right now and the transaction will help it extend its business into Europe.

Watlow distributes to 95 countries, according to the company.

"I believe that combining our strengths will open new opportunities and create new value for our customers," said Chris Ashworth, Eurotherm's managing director.

Eurotherm is owned now by Paris-based digital automation and energy management company Schneider Electric.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.