St. Louis-area homeowners can seek property tax relief after floods

CLAYTON — Residential property owners in St. Louis and St. Charles counties whose home has been deemed "uninhabitable" after recent floods are eligible for reduced property taxes.

The tax relief is only available to owners whose residential property has been deemed "uninhabitable" for 30 or more days. The assessor offices for St. Louis and St. Charles counties can pro-rate 2022 property values for the time an owner is displaced, reducing their tax bill.

Residents are asked to keep records of insurance estimates, documents from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other records of the damage.

In St. Louis County, owners are asked to reach out to Assessor Jake Zimmerman's office at 314-615-4981 about the condition of the home to get the process started.

In St. Charles County, the assessor's office has been in touch with the building department about which properties have been deemed "uninhabitable." Those property owners will be sent a form to fill out, said Assessor Scott Shipman.

Residents of St. Louis city are asked to visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery center that opens Wednesday at Ranken Technical College's Mary Ann Lee Technology Center, at 1313 North Newstead Avenue, or to visit the city's flood relief webpage for more information.