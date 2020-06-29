St. Louis area hospitals relax visitor restrictions

BJC is requiring masks inside its facilities, and will provide one if necessary. Visitation hours remain limited, and patients are still encouraged to come alone when possible.

All four systems require visitors to wear masks or face coverings.

St. Luke's Hospital reopened visitation in its facilities on June 17. One visitor is allowed for patients in emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient areas and same-day surgeries. Two visitors are allowed for patients admitted for labor and delivery, nursery, and pediatrics. Patients in other inpatient areas are allowed one visitor per day. Visitors are still restricted for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Chesterfield-based Mercy announced on June 21 that it would allow one visitor for hospitalized patients, and for patients in the emergency room and outpatient care areas. Two visitors are allowed for hospitalized pediatric patients, and for patients giving birth.

As of Friday, SSM allows one visitor per day for patients in the emergency department, inpatient settings, outpatient surgical procedures, and clinical appointments. Pediatric patients are allowed one to two visitors, depending on the department, and obstetrics patients are allowed two visitors. Patients in end-of-life situations, including those with COVID-19, are allowed two visitors.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.