St. Louis-area labor groups condemn Russian invasion

ST. LOUIS — Area labor unions added their voices to the chorus of organizations condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Three major labor organizations representing nearly 400,000 workers passed the resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and lauding the “bravery and patriotism” of Ukrainian citizens and workers. 

The resolution was signed by Pat White of the Greater St. Louis Labor Council, John Stiffler of the St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council and Brandon Flinn of the Missouri-Kansas Laborers District Council. 

Greater St. Louis Labor Council logos, Missouri-Kansas Laborers District Council and St. Louis Building & Construction Trades Council logos

